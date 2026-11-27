A similar message was sent to the members of the Rajya Sabha.

“The Rajya Sabha, which was adjourned sine die on August 13, 2026, has been reconvened by the Hon'ble Chairman to meet at 11 am on Wednesday, December 2, to transact essential government business and subject to exigencies of the business, the session may conclude on Thursday, December 3,” the message sent by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said.

The comminuques also conveyed that there would be no Question Hour, Zero Hour or Private Members' Business during the sittings.

Earlier, the government proposed a special sitting of Parliament from November 30 to transact "essential" business, amid indications that the delimitation-linked women's reservation bill may be reintroduced.

“The government has requested the Hon'ble Speaker, Lok Sabha, and the Hon'ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha, to reconvene Lok Sabha on Monday, November 30, 2026, and Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, to transact essential government business,” Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said in an X post on Thursday.

Subject to exigencies of the business, the sitting of both Houses may conclude on December 3, 2026, he said.