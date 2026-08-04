Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday as Opposition members raised slogans, preventing the House from taking up the Question Hour.
Soon after the House assembled, Speaker Om Birla urged members to allow the Question Hour to function and appealed for their cooperation.
Opposition members continued raising slogans, including "Home Minister, answer us", amid their protest over the police action on student protesters during their march to Parliament on July 20.
Birla said he had appealed to leaders of all parties at the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting to ensure the smooth functioning of Parliament.
Describing Parliament as the highest forum of democracy, he said it should be used to discuss and pass laws for the country and was not a platform for slogan-shouting or displaying placards.
With the protests continuing, the Speaker adjourned the House till 2 pm.
So far, four Bills have been passed by the Lok Sabha during the current Monsoon Session. Of these, the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026 have been approved by both Houses.
The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Supreme Court Judges (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, which seeks to increase the sanctioned strength of the apex court from 34 to 38 judges, are awaiting consideration in the Rajya Sabha.