Lok Sabha polls: BJP may win over 450 seats, says Tripura CM

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has expressed confidence in his party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in securing victory in over 450 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. "Our goal is to present two lotuses from our state to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha election by winning in both the seats. There are speculations that the BJP may win 404 seats this time but my reading is different... Our seat tally may get close to the 450-mark," Shah said.

CM Saha said this during his participation in a wall-writing program alongside corporators in the 8-Town Bardowali Assembly Constituency. During the event, he painted the lotus symbol- the logo of the BJP on the wall.

Citing widespread appreciation for the initiatives of the BJP government and emphasizing the prevailing sentiment across the country, "Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai, Saha said the BJP's organisational groundwork has already begun with an aim to win both parliamentary seats in the state by massive margins.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP won 303 seats, while the Congress bagged 52. "Everywhere the initiatives of BJP government is appreciated & there is only one echo in the country #ModiHaiTohMumkinHai! I felt same echo along with the Karyakartas, while participating in the wall painting programmes at Bordowali AC," he later posted on X.

Saha also offered prayers at the Jagannath temple here and joined a cleanliness drive on the premises. "Today, I joined the cleanliness drive at Jagannath temple here along with party karyakartas following the prime minister's appeal... I appeal to the people of the state to join cleanliness drives in all the temples that will continue till January 22," he wrote.