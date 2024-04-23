Lok Sabha polls: BJP chief JP Nadda holds meeting with party leaders to review voter turnout in Phase 1

NEW DELHI: BJP National President JP Nadda held a meeting with his party leaders at his residence late on Monday night to review the voter turnout in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Nadda also discussed strategies to increase voters' as well as leaders' participation in the next phases of polls.



According to party sources, during the meeting, the party chief reviewed the waiting list in the first phase of voting and attempted to ascertain the reasons behind the lack of enthusiasm among the party's key leaders.

Nadda also encouraged party leaders to work towards increasing voter turnout. Party leaders were instructed to boost the activity of local leaders and Panna Pramukh, establishing regular contact with them.

Additionally, they were asked to spread the word about the achievements of the Modi government among the masses.

Home Minister Amit Shah, the party's general secretary, BL Santosh, and ministers Sunil Bansal, Vinod Tawde, Charun Chugh, and Dushyant Gautam were also present in the meeting.

BJP National President JP Nadda addressed a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh on Tuesday as part of the BJP's ongoing election campaign for the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a rally, he said under the leadership of PM Modi, the definition of politics, the culture of politics, the thinking of politics--all this has changed.

"Under the leadership of Modi ji, the definition of politics, the culture of politics, and the thinking of politics. All this has changed. 10 years ago, you were the one who used to say that there would be no change in politics, it would continue like this. There was an atmosphere of despair everywhere. Today the common man has started saying that the country has changed and has moved on the path of development," Nadda said.

"In 2019, you took an important decision by pressing the EVM button, which led to the formation of a stable government in the country. It is the result of a stable government that Article 370 was abolished from Jammu and Kashmir," he added.



