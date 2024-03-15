Lok Sabha polls: Amit Shah begins campaign for Gandhinagar seat

AHMEDABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has been renominated for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat of Gujarat by the BJP, on Friday began his poll campaign after offering prayers to Lord Hanuman in Ahmedabad city.

Shah, accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, sought the blessings of the deity at a temple on Gurukul Road and then offered floral tributes to the statue of Subhash Chandra Bose.

In his address, Shah urged BJP cadres to contact each and every voter during the poll campaign and ensure that they come to the booth to vote for BJP.

In 2019, Shah won from the Gandhinagar constituency by defeating Congress candidate CJ Chavda by over 5 lakh votes.