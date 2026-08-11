Lok Sabha passes two more Bills without debate as House stalemate continues

The House was adjourned for the day soon after the passage of the two Bills, with the logjam showing no signs of abating despite the government on Monday offering a discussion on "student and youth agitations" across states and a reply by Shah, including on the police action.

That the stalemate would continue had become clear on Monday, when Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge made it plain that Shah's response on "general things" would cut no ice and he must specifically address the circumstances surrounding the alleged use of pellet guns against student protesters on July 20.

The Congress has also said that a discussion on the alleged theft of funds at the Ram temple in Ayodhya was "non-negotiable", as was an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding another point of contention between the government and the Opposition.