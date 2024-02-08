Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali demands stricter law against hate speeches

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali, suspended from the Bahujan Samaj Party, on Thursday demanded in Lok Sabha a stricter law against hate speeches.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, the Amroha MP said, "There are a lot of hate speeches in the country and the atmosphere in the country is being disturbed... I request that there should be a strict law against this."

Meanwhile, Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh expressed concern over the death of two youths who were killed in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

"This is a matter of concern. Their bodies have reached Punjab today. What is the reason behind the killings? The government there has termed it as a terrorist attack. There is a need to take care of their families," he said.

In the first targeted killing of the year, terrorists on Wednesday shot dead a worker from Punjab while another sustained injuries in the Habba Kadal area of Srinagar, according to officials in Jammu.

Amritpal Singh, a resident of Amritsar, was shot by the terrorists from point-blank range. Singh died on the spot while another non-local worker identified as Rohit, aged 25, sustained injuries in the incident. Rohit, who also hails from Amritsar, succumbed to the injuries on Thursday morning morning.