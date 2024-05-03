Lok Sabha elections: PM Modi to hold roadshow in UP's Ayodhya on May 5

AYODHYA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on May 5 (Sunday) as part of his campaigning for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, party sources said on Friday.

During his visit, PM Modi is likely to offer prayers at Ayodhya's Ram Temple and hold a roadshow in support of BJP candidate Lallu Singh in the Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency, they said.

According to party sources, PM Modi will arrive in Etawah at around 3 pm on May 5, and proceed to Dhaurahra Lok Sabha constituency at around 5 pm. The Prime Minister would visit Ram temple in Ayodhya at around 7 pm.

During his visit, PM Modi will hold a nearly 2-kilometer-long roadshow in Ayodhya, they added.

Ayodhya will be voting in the fifth phase on May 20. Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases till June 1 and the counting of votes in all seats is scheduled for June 4.

The holy city is all geared to accord a grand reception to the Prime Minister. This will be PM Modi's second roadshow in Ayodhya in the last five months.

Earlier, PM Modi held a grand roadshow during the inauguration of Maharishi Valmiki International Airport on December 30, 2023.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh with the most number of seats in the Lok Sabha is held in all seven phases of the parliamentary elections. UP has 80 seats and voting in 16 seats has been completed in the first two phases.

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP emerged triumphant, securing 62 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, supplemented by two seats clinched by its ally Apna Dal (S). Mayawati's BSP managed to secure 10 seats, while Akhilesh Yadav's SP garnered five. Conversely, the Congress party secured only one seat.