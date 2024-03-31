Lok Sabha elections: PM Modi to hold rally in western UP's Meerut today

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to kick-start the Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign for the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh from Meerut on Sunday.

"In the last 10 years, our government, through its work, has given a new lease of life to the aspirations of my family members across the country. To give further impetus to this, the countrymen have once again decided to go with BJP-NDA in the Lok Sabha elections. Will get the privilege of receiving blessings from the public at around 3.30 pm today in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh," PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to address a rally in Meerut as part of the campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP has fielded Arun Govil from Meerut, the actor who played Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan in the 80s. The BJP also eyes Western UP with optimism to achieve its ambitious target of 370 seats on its own, despite facing setbacks in the last elections.

In 2014, the BJP secured 24 out of 27 seats in the region, which dwindled to 19 in 2019, with all eight seats going to the SP-BSP combined. In 2019, BJP candidate Rajendra Agarwal had then managed to clinch the Meerut seat by defeating SP-backed BSP candidate Haji Yakub Qureshi by a thin margin of less than 5,000 votes.

Notably, in the 2024 elections, BJP candidate Arun Govil will face SP candidate Bhanu Pratap Singh and BSP candidate Devvrit Tyagi in Meerut. With political dynamics shifting in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is spearheading a robust alliance, encompassing parties like the RLD, SBSP, Apna Dal (S), and Nishad Party, bolstering its position.

Lok Sabha election 2024 in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1.

Phase 1 voting will be held on April 19, Phase 2 voting will be held on April 26, Phase 3 on May 7, Phase 4 on May 13, Phase 5 on May 20, Phase 6 voting on May 25 and Phase 7 voting will be held on June 1. The votes will be counted on June 4.