Lok Sabha adjourns till 12 noon amid DMK members' protests over Deepam row

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Friday amid protests by DMK members over the lamp lighting row in Tamil Nadu.

The DMK-led Tamil Nadu government has moved the Supreme Court against a Madras High Court order permitting devotees of the Arulmighu Subramaniya Swamy Temple to light traditional 'Karthigai Deepam lamp' at 'Deepathoon', a stone lamp pillar located on the Thiruparankundram hillock close to a dargah.

DMK members sought to raise the issue in the House and some of them also protested in the Well of the House.

Speaker Om Birla told the protesting members that the matter is subjudice and urged them to go back to their seats.

During the Question Hour, at least four questions and their supplementaries were taken up.

As the protests continued, the proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon.