Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm as Opposition members protest against SIR

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday following vociferous protests by Opposition members against the special intensive revision of electoral rolls.

During the Zero Hour, which went on for around 10 minutes, various papers and standing committees' reports were laid on the table of the House.

Members of Congress and some other Opposition parties protested and shouted slogans against the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, an issue on which they have been demanding an immediate discussion.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told the protesting members that they should protect the decorum of the House and there are many members from different parties who should also be heard.

Disrupting the proceedings by members of a few parties is not right, and also anger of losing elections should not be shown in the House, the minister said and mentioned that even late BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee had also lost elections.

While taking a jibe at the Congress on recent electoral losses, Rijiju said they are losing the confidence of the people.

The government is ready to discuss issues, he asserted.

As the din continued, the proceedings were adjourned within 10 minutes till 2 pm.

Earlier, the proceedings of the second day of the Winter Session were adjourned till 12 noon due to the protests.

Proceedings on the first day of the Winter Session on Monday had also been disrupted due to the opposition protests, leading to repeated adjournments.