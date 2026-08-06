Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition protests

NEW DELHI: Opposition protests over police action against students and other issues forced the adjournment of the Lok Sabha till 2 pm on Thursday, even as Speaker Om Birla voiced concern over the repeated disruption of the Question Hour.
The House first commemorated the anniversaries of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Members stood in silence to pay tribute to the victims.
Thereafter, Opposition MPs began raising slogans and demanded the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah in the House over the police action against student protesters on July 20. Some members were also seen displaying placards.
As the din continued, Birla reminded members that the Question Hour is an important part of parliamentary functioning and lamented that it has not been allowed to function even once since the Monsoon Session began on July 20.
He also accused the protesting members of "lowering the dignity" of the House by shouting slogans and "inappropriately" displaying placards.
Amid the continued uproar, the proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm.
So far, the Lok Sabha has passed six Bills during the ongoing Session.
Four of them -- the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026; the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026; the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026; and the Supreme Court Judges (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026 -- have also been cleared by the Rajya Sabha.