Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition protests

The House first commemorated the anniversaries of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Members stood in silence to pay tribute to the victims.

Thereafter, Opposition MPs began raising slogans and demanded the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah in the House over the police action against student protesters on July 20. Some members were also seen displaying placards.

As the din continued, Birla reminded members that the Question Hour is an important part of parliamentary functioning and lamented that it has not been allowed to function even once since the Monsoon Session began on July 20.