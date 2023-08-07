Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Monday amid protests by opposition members over remarks of BJP MP Nishikant Dubey pertaining to Rahul Gandhi whose membership of the House was restored on Monday and who was present in the House. Dubey referred to report in a US-based newspaper about links between “Chinese propaganda” and a US Tech Mogul and said the article also mentions an Indian news site which is being probed by ED.

He also made allegations against the Congress in relation to China and sought a probe by Election Commssion. Dubey said that Rahul Gandhi had met the then Chinese envoy during the Doklam standoff. As the Chair sought to proceed with the business of the day, opposition members protested against Dubey’s remarks. The House was adjourned till 2 pm.

Lok Sabha was earlier adjourned till 12 noon as opposition parties pressed their demands including early discussion on the no-confidence motion against the government.

Rahul Gandhi arrived in the Parliament after being reinstated as member of Lok Sabha. Lok Sabha Secretariat restored Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership today after Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the ‘Modi’ surname remark case.

The Congress leader, who was disqualified from the lower house of Parliament on March 24 this year, has been reinstated as MP from Wayanad in Kerala. The Supreme Court, in an interim order on Friday, stayed Gandhi's conviction in the criminal defamation case over the 'Modi surname' remark. The Gujarat High Court had declined to stay his conviction in the criminal defamation case in which Rahul was sentenced to two years in jail by a Surat court over the 'Modi surname' remark.