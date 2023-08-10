Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon on Thursday amid protests by opposition members.

Speaker Om Birla took up the Question Hour soon after the House met for the day.

However, the opposition members raised slogans over their demands related to Manipur situation. Congress leaders have slammed the government after some remarks of party leader Rahul Gandhi made during his speech on no-confidence debate were expunged. Birla said the members should allow the Question Hour to procced.

As the din continued, he adjourned the House till 12 noon.

Lok Sabha will take up further discussion on the no-confidence motion and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the debate. The discussion starte on Tuesday.