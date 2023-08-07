Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon on Monday amid sloganeering by opposition members. The House took up Question Hour after it met for the day. Opposition members were protesting over their demands related to Manipur situation and early discussion on the motion of no-confidence against the government.

Speaker Om Bila asked if opposition members do not want the House to run. "The House is not meant for sloganeering. It is for discussion and debate," Lok Sabha Speaker said. As sloganeering continued, he adjourned the House till 12 noon. The monsoon session of Parliament will continue till August 11.

Earlier today, the Lok Sabha Secretariat restored the membership of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The Congress leader, who was disqualified from the lower house of Parliament on March 24 this year, has been reinstated as MP from Wayanad in Kerala.

The Supreme Court, in an interim order on Friday, stayed Gandhi's conviction in the criminal defamation case over the 'Modi surname' remark.

The Gujarat High Court had declined to stay his conviction in the criminal defamation case in which Rahul was sentenced to two years in jail by a Surat court over the 'Modi surname' remark.