Logo of INDIA bloc to be unveiled on August 31, confirms Nana Patole

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole on Monday said that the logo of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will be unveiled on August 31- the next meeting of the alliance in Mumbai.

Talking to ANI, Patole also confirmed the participation of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

“In this meeting, Sonia ji, Malluikarjun Khargeji, and Rahul Gandhiji will participate. Full preparations have been done on behalf of MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi). This meeting will give a big message to the country. The logo of the INDIA alliance will also be unveiled here on the 31st (August),” Patole said.

The third meeting of the Opposition bloc is scheduled to take place on August 31 and September 1 in Maharashtra’s Mumbai. INDIA or ‘Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance’ is a group of 26 opposition parties, including the Congress.

The parties have come together to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and prevent it from winning a third straight term at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The first meeting of the joint opposition convened in Bihar’s Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Karnataka’s Bengaluru on July 17-18.

The third meeting is slated to be in Maharashtra's Mumbai on August 31-September 1.

According to Congress sources, as many as 27 political parties will be participating in the next meeting of the Opposition.

Swabhimani Shetkari Saghtana (SSS) has been also invited to the third meeting of the INDIA alliance that follows Patna and Bengaluru, the source said. SSS, a former ally of the BJP is led by Raju Shetti, a former two-time MP from Hatkanangale in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district.

There were 26 parties at the last meeting in Bengaluru held on July 17-18, while in first such meeting convened in Patna on June 23 saw participation of leaders of 15 political parties.

According to sources, a decision is likely to be taken on the sub-committee and group public meeting for the alliance at the State level.

Also, a convenor of the INDIA coalition is likely to be appointed in the Mumbai meeting, a source said. At their meeting in Mumbai to be hosted by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), the alliance leaders will strategise their next course of action against the BJP-led Central government. Uddhav Thackeray is set to host a dinner at the venue on August 31 and a press conference will be held post the meeting on September 1.