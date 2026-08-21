Locals push CJP team out of Rajasthan village; Dipke claims BJP ‘goon’ behind attack

Rampura Kanwarpura village in Jaipur district became the latest trouble point for the CJP, which alleged that its workers were attacked and pelted with stones, with co-convener Ashutosh Ranka accusing the state police of failing to intervene.

Ranka alleged that members of the CJP team were assaulted, vehicles were damaged and women supporters were roughed up.

Founder Abhijeet Dipke asked what is happening in Rajasthan and said in a post on X, “Goons of BJP are after the blood of Ashutosh and other CJP volunteers. How can @PoliceRajasthan allow this kind of attack?”

Bagru DSP Dharmendra Sharma, however, said he was unaware of any such development.

Videos of the incident showed a large number of people engaging in a heated exchange with the CJP team, pushing and shoving its members as they tried to enter the village. Some clips also showed smashed windows of cars, believed to belong to the visiting CJP team.

“All levels of disgust were crossed today. For the past several years, the school at Rampura Kanwarpura has been running from a buffalo shed.

“But when we reached there for an inspection, we were openly assaulted, pelted with stones. Car windows were smashed, stones were rained down on the team. Clothes were torn. My clothes were also torn." Ranka told reporters.

The school building was closed for students after being declared ‘unsafe’, with classes being held in a cattle enclosure close to it.

The villagers, however, claimed that the government had already sanctioned funds for the repair work, which could be carried out with local efforts.

Ranka alleged that the CJP team was attacked on the orders of Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar.

“Madan Dilawar finds it acceptable for children to study in a buffalo shed. But fixing the school? That's not acceptable,” he said.