The submission was made before Justice Amit Mahajan, who issued notice and sought a response from the Centre on Das's plea challenging the government's move to stop him from travelling.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on December 9.

Senior advocate Akhil Sibal, representing Das, submitted that he was not made aware of any Look Out Circular (LOC), the reason for its issuance or its purpose.

He sought a copy of the LOC. However, the Centre's counsel said it cannot be furnished to him.

The court was hearing a plea by Das, who was stopped from flying to the United Kingdom for an event at Oxford University, where he was slated to speak on the "cockroach movement".