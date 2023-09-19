Parl Spl Session Day 2 live updates: 'Parliament is supreme place to serve nation'
CHENNAI: The second day of the Parliament special session is scheduled to begin today at 11 am with a function to 'commemorate the rich legacy of the Parliament of India and resolve to make Bharat a developed Nation by 2047', in the presence of the MPs of both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.
In the joint sitting of Parliament which is set to be held in the new Parliament building today, BJP MP Maneka Gandhi, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Shibu Soren and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will speak for five minutes each, sources said on Monday.
- 19 Sep 2023 8:18 AM GMT
In the Lok Sabha of the new Parliament building, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Abhi chunav toh door hai, aur jitna samay hamare paas bacha hai main pakka maanta hoon ki yahan jo vyavahaar hoga yeh nirdharit karega ki kaun yahan baithne ke liye vyavahaar karta hai aur kaun wahan baithne ke liye vyavahaar karta hai..."
In the Lok Sabha of the new Parliament building, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Abhi chunav toh door hai, aur jitna samay hamare paas bacha hai main pakka maanta hoon ki yahan jo vyavahaar hoga yeh nirdharit karega ki kaun yahan baithne ke liye vyavahaar karta hai aur kaun wahan baithne ke liye vyavahaar karta hai..."
- 19 Sep 2023 8:15 AM GMT
Parliament is not a place to work for growth of the party but for development of the nation: PM Modi
- 19 Sep 2023 8:12 AM GMT
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut arrives at the new Parliament building to attend the session as a woman invitee.
- 19 Sep 2023 8:12 AM GMT
Parliament is supreme place to serve nation: PM Modi in new Parliament building
- 19 Sep 2023 8:09 AM GMT
In the Lok Sabha of the new Parliament building, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Samvatsari is also celebrated today, this is a wonderful tradition. Today is the day when we say 'micchami dukkadam', this gives us the chance to apologise to someone we have hurt intentionally or unintentionally. I also want to say 'micchami dukkadam', to all the members of Parliament and the people of the country."
In the Lok Sabha of the new Parliament building, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Samvatsari is also celebrated today, this is a wonderful tradition. Today is the day when we say 'micchami dukkadam', this gives us the chance to apologise to someone we have hurt intentionally or unintentionally. I also want to say 'micchami dukkadam', to all the members of Parliament and the people of the country."
- 19 Sep 2023 8:08 AM GMT
Whatever we do in this new Parliament building, it should be an inspiration to every citizen of the country: PM Modi
- 19 Sep 2023 8:08 AM GMT
Rotation of seats reserved for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies to take place after each delimitation exercise
- 19 Sep 2023 8:08 AM GMT
Government says women's reservation bill aimed at enabling greater participation of women in policy-making at state and national levels
- 19 Sep 2023 8:07 AM GMT
New Parliament building reflects aspirations of 140 crore Indians, says PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha
- 19 Sep 2023 8:07 AM GMT
In the Lok Sabha of the new Parliament building, PM Narendra Modi says, "Chandrayaan-3's skyrocketing success fills every countryman with pride. Under India's presidency, the extraordinary organising of G20 became an occasion to make unique achievements like getting the global desired impact. In the light of this, the symbol of modern India and ancient democracy - proceedings in the new Parliament building begins today."
In the Lok Sabha of the new Parliament building, PM Narendra Modi says, "Chandrayaan-3's skyrocketing success fills every countryman with pride. Under India's presidency, the extraordinary organising of G20 became an occasion to make unique achievements like getting the global desired impact. In the light of this, the symbol of modern India and ancient democracy - proceedings in the new Parliament building begins today."