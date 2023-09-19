Parl Spl Session Day 2 live updates: 'Parliament is supreme place to serve nation'

CHENNAI: The second day of the Parliament special session is scheduled to begin today at 11 am with a function to 'commemorate the rich legacy of the Parliament of India and resolve to make Bharat a developed Nation by 2047', in the presence of the MPs of both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

In the joint sitting of Parliament which is set to be held in the new Parliament building today, BJP MP Maneka Gandhi, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Shibu Soren and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will speak for five minutes each, sources said on Monday.







