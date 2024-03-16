LS '24 poll schedule announcement live: 'Elections to be held in 7 phases from 19 April; Counting of votes on 4 June'

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls today at 3 PM.

The poll body led by CEC Rajiv Kumar will declare the crucial details ahead of the general elections like the voting dates, phases in which the voting will take place in different states and announcement of results.

In addition to the Lok Sabha polls schedule, the Election Commission will also announce dates for the Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha state Assembly polls.

The poll panel, earlier on X said a press conference to announce the schedule for Lok Sabha elections and some State Assemblies will be held at 3 PM on Saturday (today).

The 2024 parliamentary polls are being seen as a do or die battle for the opposition INDIA bloc.

In the last parliamentary polls, BJP had won 303 seats while Congress got only 52 seats. It could not muster enough numbers to claim the position of Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

According to a News 18 opinion poll, the BJP-led NDA is headed for a "historic mandate" in the upcoming polls.

The opinion poll claimed that the NDA is set to win 411 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha with the BJP alone clinching a record 350 seats.

According to an opinion poll survey by ABP-CVoter, the NDA is projected to secure a commanding lead with a vote share of 45.9 per cent and an estimated 366 seats in the Lok Sabha.

The INDIA bloc together, including the UPA, is expected to claim a 39 per cent vote share and 156 seats, according to the opinion poll.

It suggests a considerable swing in votes since the 2019 Lok Sabha results, with the BJP seeing a positive swing of 3.08 per cent, and the INDIA bloc (UPA in 2019) a rise of 2.5 per cent.