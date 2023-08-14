LIVE: Prez Murmu addresses the nation on the eve of 77th Independence Day
CHENNAI: President Droupadi Murmu is addressing the nation on the eve of the 77th Independence Day on August 14.
"Broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan. Akasvani will broadcast regional language versions at 9:30 PM on its respective regional networks," Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.
- 14 Aug 2023 2:05 PM GMT
"The culture of greed alienates the world from nature and now we are realising that we must go back to our roots," says President Droupadi Murmu in address to the nation on the eve of 77th Independence Day.
- 14 Aug 2023 2:05 PM GMT
"Change has started to come from the new education policy of 2020. It will bring several new changes in the country in the coming time," says President Droupadi Murmu in an address to the nation on the eve of 77th Independence Day.
- 14 Aug 2023 2:05 PM GMT
Aspirations of new India have infinite dimensions; ISRO keeps scaling new heights, setting higher benchmarks of excellence: President Murmu
- 14 Aug 2023 2:05 PM GMT
Education is greatest tool of social empowerment and National Education Policy has started making difference: President Murmu
- 14 Aug 2023 2:05 PM GMT
"Today, India has become the 5th largest economy in the world. Now, India is progressing towards becoming the 3rd biggest economy," says President Droupadi Murmu in an address to the nation on the eve of 77th Independence Day.
- 14 Aug 2023 2:05 PM GMT
Inflation at global level remains cause for worry; but govt of India, RBI have managed to contain it: President Murmu in address to nation
- 14 Aug 2023 2:04 PM GMT
"India not only established itself on a global platform but also increased its prestige," says President Droupadi Murmu.
- 14 Aug 2023 2:04 PM GMT
India has not only regained its rightful place on world stage, but has also enhanced its standing in international order: President Murmu
- 14 Aug 2023 2:04 PM GMT
"Independence Day reminds us that we are not just individuals, but we are part of a great community, the largest and most vibrant of its kind. It is a community of citizens of the world's largest democracy," says President Droupadi Murmu in address to the nation on the eve of 77th Independence Day.
- 14 Aug 2023 2:04 PM GMT
Our women have made special place in many fields in which their participation was unimaginable a few decades ago: President Murmu