LIVE: Prez Murmu addresses the nation on the eve of 77th Independence Day

CHENNAI: President Droupadi Murmu is addressing the nation on the eve of the 77th Independence Day on August 14.

"Broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan. Akasvani will broadcast regional language versions at 9:30 PM on its respective regional networks," Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.