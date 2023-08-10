No-confidence motion debate live: PM Modi replies in Lok Sabha
Parliament Monsoon Session: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Lok Sabha in response to the Opposition's no-confidence motion against the NDA government
CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Lok Sabha on Thursday in response to the Opposition's no-confidence motion against the NDA government.
The opposition moved a no-confidence motion against the Modi government on July 26 which was accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. However, the Modi-government won't lose the vote as his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies have a majority in the Lok Sabha. Any Lok Sabha MP, who has the support of 50 colleagues, can, at any point of time, introduce a motion of no-confidence against the Council of Ministers.
Notably, the NDA has a commendable majority with a number of 331 MPs out of which the BJP has 303 MPs while the combined strength of the Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A is 144.
Live Updates
- 10 Aug 2023 12:58 PM GMT
"It was really surprising that the name of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury - Leader of Opposition - was missing in list of those who would speak during no-confidence motion. His party didn't allow him to speak, and I can't understand why he was sidelined," says PM Modi in Lok Sabha.
- 10 Aug 2023 12:58 PM GMT
Our Constitution framers had criticised dynastic politics because it is harmful for common people's rights: PM Modi in Lok Sabha
- 10 Aug 2023 12:58 PM GMT
Whenever circumstances will change, knives will be out in opposition alliance: PM Modi
- 10 Aug 2023 12:58 PM GMT
This is not INDIA but 'Ghamandia' alliance; everyone there wants to be 'groom', be PM: Modi's dig at opposition bloc
- 10 Aug 2023 12:58 PM GMT
"Congress party and friends have a history that they never trusted India and its abilities. There was a time when Pakistan used to attack our borders, and indulge in terror activities inside the country and would then deny involvement. They trusted Pakistan," says PM Modi replying on no-confidence motion debate in Lok Sabha.
- 10 Aug 2023 12:58 PM GMT
Congress adopted flag similar to national tricolour to add credibility, they also 'stole' Gandhi surname for gains: PM Modi
- 10 Aug 2023 12:53 PM GMT
PM Narendra Modi says, "I want to express my sympathy with the opposition because a few days ago you performed the last rites of UPA in Bengaluru. On one hand, you were performing last rites par aap jashan bhi mana rahe the aur jashan bhi kis cheez ka- khandhar par naya plaster lagane ka...I want to tell the opposition that you are following those who even after so many generations are not able to differentiate between Lal mirch and Hari mirch'..."
- 10 Aug 2023 12:51 PM GMT
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes on I.N.D.I.A. alliance; says, "Their trouble is such that they had to take the support of NDA to keep themselves alive. But, out of habit, the arrogance of 'I' doesn't leave them alone. That is why, they inserted two 'I's of arrogance in NDA. First 'I' - the arrogance of 26 parties and the second 'I' - the arrogance of one family. They stole NDA too. They also broke India - I.N.D.I.A."
- 10 Aug 2023 12:50 PM GMT
Nothing is Congress' own, from its poll symbol to ideas, everything has been borrowed from someone else: PM Modi
- 10 Aug 2023 12:49 PM GMT
Opposition needed 'NDA' to stay alive, they just added two 'I's to it due to their arrogance: PM Modi on 'INDIA' bloc