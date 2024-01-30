Little pressure is exerted and U-turn is taken: RaGa attacks Nitish Kumar

PURNEA: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, mocked the return of JDU chief Nitish Kumar to the NDA fold, saying that this reflects the real condition of Bihar politics as when a little pressure is exerted by the BJP-led Centre, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar takes a U-turn.

Rahul Gandhi said that Nitish Kumar is not needed anymore in their battle to give social justice.

Addressing the public in Purnea, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said," Right now Baghel ji (former Chhattisgarh CM) told me a joke. The joke goes like this...Your Chief Minister took oath at Governor's house. Some of his ministers also took oath. Celebrations were going on. Nitish Kumar decided to go back to his home. Suddenly while going back he realised he has left his shawl at the Governor's house. He went back and met the Governor. Governor was shocked and said you came back so quick this time."

"So this is the condition of Bihar, a little pressure is exerted, and he (Nitish Kumar) makes a U-turn," he added.

Wayanad MP further mentioned that the current alliance partners in Mahagathbandhan are ready to fight for social justice in Bihar.

"Our society has people from backward class, Dalit, Adivasi, minority and general caste.OBC community is the biggest community. But today you will not have the answer if I ask you about the population of the OBC community. BJP does not want you to know this. Nitish Kumar was caught in the middle of it. BJP showed him a way to escape and he went on that. Don't worry, we will provide social justice. Nitish Kumar is not needed anymore. Our alliance partners in the state are capable enough for this," he said.

"The time has come for an X-ray of India to ascertain the population in this country.The first step towards social justice is an X-ray of the country," he added.

Rahul Gandhi interacted with farmers in Bihar's Purnia district today as his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra continues its journey from West Bengal to Bihar.

Nitish Kumar took the oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for the ninth time in Raj Bhawan, Patna, switching sides again, this time with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

It was for the second time in two years that Nitish Kumar had jumped the ship, his fifth crossover in a little over a decade.

Two Deputy CMs from the BJP, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and six other ministers, including Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Santosh Kumar Suman, Shrawan Kumar, and others, also took the oath on Sunday.