Listing Sanjay Kapur's assets in sealed cover may be problematic: Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday said filing the list of personal assets and liabilities of late Sunjay Kapur in a sealed cover may be "problematic" since his two children with former wife and actor Karisma Kapoor have a "right to question the assets disclosed."

Justice Jyoti Singh made the observation while hearing an application moved by Sunjay Kapur's wife Priya Sachdev Kapur, seeking permission to file the list of his personal assets and liabilities in a sealed cover with the parties to be bound by confidentiality, or in the alternative, constitution of Confidentiality Club.

"Allowing the application may be problematic for the simple reason that as the alleged beneficiary of the estate, they (Karisma's children Samaira Kapur and Kiaan Raj Kapur) have a right to question the assets disclosed. So, tomorrow if they have to verify and go about asking what has happened, if they are bound by this confidentiality club, how will they ever defend their case?" the judge asked.

While seeking confidentiality, Priya's lawyer claimed that it was a matter of security.

"There are bank details, other financial details. Why should the public have someone's bank account number?" the counsel asked, claiming that there were "press conferences" being held after the hearing.

The court will resume the hearing on the matter on Friday.

On September 10, the high court asked Priya to give a list of his assets to the court.

Samaira and Kiaan Raj have challenged his purported will and sought shares in his assets reportedly worth Rs 30,000 crore. Priya, meanwhile, informed the court that they have already received Rs 1,900 crore from the family trust.