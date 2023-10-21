Lift-off of test rocket for human space mission stopped automatically

SRIHARIKOTA: Just seconds before India’s first rocket part of its human space mission/Gaganyaan-Test Vehicle-D1 (TV-D1) was supposed to lift off on Saturday, the vehicle’s computer systems put it on hold.

Announcing the postponement of the mission, S. Somanath, Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said: “The lift off couldn’t happen today. The automatic launch sequence was smooth. The engine ignition did not happen. We have to find out what went wrong. We have to reach the rocket.”

He said the computer withheld the launch and the future launch date will be announced after assessing the reason for the hold.

The ISRO had originally scheduled the lift off of the TV-D1 at 8 a.m. on Saturday from the rocket port here.

But it was rescheduled it to 8.45 a.m. owing to weather condition and poor visibility.