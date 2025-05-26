Liberian shipwreck containers wash up on Kerala coast amid oil spill crisis

KOLLAM: Containers from a Liberian cargo ship that sank off the Kerala coast have started washing ashore, while the oil spill spreading from the vessel has prompted authorities to issue a high alert along the state's coastline, officials said on Monday.

Authorities said that some containers have been found along the coasts of southern Kollam and coastal Alappuzha districts.

In the wake of the sinking of the ship off the Kerala coast, a high-level meeting was convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to assess the situation.

An advisory has been issued urging coastal residents and fishermen to remain vigilant.

So far, nine containers have washed ashore, and an advisory has been reiterated for coastal residents and fishermen to remain alert, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The cargo ship capsized and sank early on Sunday, leading to a significant oil spill. According to the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), the sunken vessel had 84.44 metric tonnes of diesel and 367.1 metric tonnes of furnace oil in its tanks.

Adding more woes to authorities, some containers were carrying hazardous substances such as calcium carbide--a chemical that reacts with seawater to release highly flammable acetylene gas, officials said.

"Fuel from the ship has also leaked. Nine containers have washed ashore between last night and this morning. Four were found near Shaktikulangara harbour, three near Chavara, one at Cheriyazheekal (Kollam district), and another at Thrikkunnapuzha in Alappuzha. The Coast Guard is taking measures to contain the oil spill using two vessels," the statement said.

The CMO said a Dornier aircraft is being used to spray dispersant powder to neutralise the oil spill.

"Since the incident falls under a Tier 2 category disaster, response and containment efforts are being carried out using national forces, facilities, and resources. The Director General of the Coast Guard is the head of the National Oil Spill Contingency Plan," it added.

The statement further noted that there is a higher likelihood of containers washing ashore along the coasts of Alappuzha, Kollam, Ernakulam, and Thiruvananthapuram districts.

"As there is a risk of the oil spill spreading, a high alert has been issued along the entire Kerala coast," it said.

Authorities have warned the public and fishermen not to touch, approach, or gather near any unusual objects or containers found on the shore. They are advised to stay at least 200 metres away and report such sightings by calling 112.

While a weather-related advisory remains in place for fishermen to avoid going to sea, fishing is strictly prohibited within 20 nautical miles of the shipwreck site, and the same safety instructions apply.

A Defence PRO said that three Indian Coast Guard vessels -- Vikram, Saksham, and Samarth-- have been deployed in the area in Pollution Response configuration, using infrared cameras to detect the oil spill and dispersants (OSD) to contain its spread.

An ICG Dornier aircraft equipped with specialised equipment has been stationed in Kochi to carry out aerial assessments of the oil spill, he said.

Additionally, the dedicated pollution control vessel Samudra Prahari is being mobilised from Mumbai to bolster the ongoing response, while Coast Guard officials at DHQ-4 remain in regular contact with government authorities to advise on potential shoreline clean-up operations, the PRO added.

The leak has sparked a statewide alert, as fuel is drifting at a speed of around three kilometres per hour and could soon impact the ecologically sensitive Kerala coastline.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Chief Commissioner of Customs, Thiruvananthapuram Zone, stated that of the total 643 containers on board, 73 were empty and 13 were carrying hazardous and dangerous goods, including calcium carbide--a chemical that reacts violently with water to release highly flammable acetylene gas.

"All goods on board were non-duty paid at the time of the incident, and any unauthorised removal or pilferage of such goods is illegal," the statement added.

Customs Marine and Preventive Units have been deployed along the Kerala coast, and surveillance is ongoing in coordination with other agencies.

"The public is strongly advised not to approach or interact with any floating or beached containers or debris, as they may contain dangerous substances," it warned.

Public cooperation is vital to ensuring safety and supporting ongoing recovery efforts, the statement added.