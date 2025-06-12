Leveraging technology brought innumerable benefits for people: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that his government in its 11 years has brought innumerable benefits for people by leveraging the power of technology.

"Powered by the youth of India, we are making remarkable progress in innovation and application of technology. It is also strengthening our efforts to become self-reliant and a global tech powerhouse," he said on X.

The prime minister said the use of technology has greatly boosted service delivery and transparency. Furthermore, technology has become a means of empowering the lives of the poorest of poor, he added.

A thread of posts from a government handle and highlighted by Modi said India ensured transparency at scale through direct benefit transfer (DBT), noting that over Rs 44 lakh crores were credited to beneficiaries of over 322 schemes regulated by 56 ministries.

Over Rs 3.48 lakh crores were saved by cutting out leakages, it added.

From digital deserts to a data-driven democracy—India’s tech journey over the last 11 years is nothing short of revolutionary, another thread said.

Under Modi's leadership, India has transformed into a hub of digital innovation, tech-led governance, and global trust. From manufacturing to space tech, from digital payments to rural connectivity—the change is visible, impactful, and lasting, it said

It added, "But this is not just about devices and platforms. It’s about seamless governance, citizen empowerment, and building a tech-first Viksit Bharat."

From the surge of UPI into becoming India's "financial heartbeat", it noted that the country is also the world's cheapest mobile data providers, fuelling digital inclusion.

With over 94 crore broadband connections and 120 crore telephone subscribers, tele-density has soared from 75 per cent in 2014 to 85 per cent in 2025.

ISRO's incredible feat of launching 393 foreign satellites showcases our capability, it said.

One of the posts said, "11 years ago, a silent digital revolution began—reshaping how India connects, governs, and grows. Under PM Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership, the Digital India initiative has turned technology into a tool for empowerment—bridging gaps, unlocking opportunities, and making governance more accessible and transparent for every citizen."

It added, "From internet access in remote villages to real-time digital payments leading the world, this transformation is not just about numbers—it's about people, progress, and possibility."

Technological initiatives ensured that every rupee reaches the targeted beneficiary, with DBT seeing a 90 fold rise in 10 years, transforming welfare delivery with speed and transparency.

It highlighted digital marketplace for government procurement, passport delivery service, roll out of Cowin platform for vaccination against coronavirus and Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission for health insurance among other measures powered by tech in delivering benefits and services to citizens.