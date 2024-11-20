Let PM Modi give up obstinacy, visit Manipur, says P Chidambaram

MADURAI: Senior Congress Leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday said, ‘it is more statesmanship for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give up his obstinacy, visit Manipur and speak to the people of the State with humility and learn firsthand their grievances and aspirations.’

In a post on ‘X’, Chidambaram said rushing 5,000 more central armed police personnel is not the answer to the Manipur crisis.

‘It is more wisdom, acknowledging that Biren Singh, the Chief Minister of Manipur, is the cause of the crisis and removing him immediately.’ Meitei, the Kuki-Zo and the Naga can live together in one State, only if they have genuine regional autonomy, he added.

Over 200 people have been killed and thousands displaced in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo communities since May last year over government grants and quotas in jobs and education.

Amid the escalation of violence, the Manipur government has requested the Centre to review and withdraw the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act that was re-imposed on November 14 in six police station limits falling under Sekmai and Lamsang in Imphal West District, Lamlai in Imphal East, Moirang in Bishnupur, Leimakhong in Kangpokpi and Jiribam in Jiribam district.

Biren Singh assured that justice will be ensured and firm action will be taken against the perpetrators.