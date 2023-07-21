Let me stay in India: Seema Haider requests PM Modi

GREATER NOIDA: Seema Haider, the Pakistani woman who illegally entered India to be with an Indian man she met on the gaming app, has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to allow her to stay in India.

Seema illegally entered India in May with her four children to marry Sachin Meena, a resident of Greater Noida. The two had become friends while playing online game PUBG in 2019.

Earlier, the police had arrested Seema for entering India illegally without a visa through Nepal.

The UP police's Anti-Terrorism Squad questioned Seema on Monday and Tuesday .

"Please let me stay back in India with Sachin. If you send me back to Pakistan, they will stone me to death," Seema requested PM Modi and CM Yogi on Friday.

Seema said that her brother had joined the Pakistani Army in 2022 but in the lowest rank.

Seema said that she got married at the Pashupatinath temple in Nepal, while the temple administration says that marriages do not take place there.

"I crossed over illegally as I had no option. I didn't want to live in Pakistan," she said.

"If anyone in Pakistan would have come to know that I was going to India, they would have killed me. I am not a spy," Seema said.