LeT handler Shabir Ahmed Lone held in Delhi’s Ghazipur; foreign currencies, SIM seized

Terming Lone as a "hardcore and highly trained terrorist," the officials said that he reportedly established links with handlers operating on behalf of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

"Lone, also known by aliases Raja and Kashmiri, is a resident of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir and was allegedly operating as the handler of a recently busted module involved in pasting anti-national posters across multiple locations in Delhi and Kolkata," a senior police officer said.

According to the officer, a team from the New Delhi Range of the Special Cell arrested Shabir Ahmed Lone on the night of March 29 in the Ghazipur area.