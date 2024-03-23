Let ED come to Kerala, CM Vijayan is not shaky: Minister Riyas

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Reacting to BJP’s narrative that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will soon reach Kerala, the state's Minister of for Tourism and PWD, P. A. Mohammed Riyas said on Saturday: "Let them come."

Riyas is the son-in-law of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is under a cloud after the ED has been tracking a few cases which include gold smuggling, LIFE Mission bribery, Karuvannur Cooperative, and the case involving Vijayan’s daughter (Veena Vijayan, wife of Riyas).

“Nothing is going to happen in Kerala. We will see. Let the ED come. The CM here is not shaky,” said Riyas to media here.

Ever since CM Kejriwal came under the ED scanner and eventually leading to his arrest, Kerala BJP has been speculating that the next in line would be Vijayan.