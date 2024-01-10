Lesson Sandeshkhali: ED to conduct advance study of spots to be raided or searched

KOLKATA: Taking a lesson from the attack on its sleuths on January 5 at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, Enforcement Directorate (ED) has decided to conduct advance study of the area where a raid and search operation is to be conducted in relation to its investigation on crucial cases of financial irregularities in the state.



Apart from that the sources said the ED sleuths posted in Kolkata have been specially advised to work in more coordination with the escorting armed personnel of the central armed police forces during such operations, especially in sensitive areas like that of Sandeshkhali.

This, according to sources, is necessary to ensure that under no circumstance the on-field ED officials get separated from the escorting CAPF personnel in case of similar orchestrated attacks on them as it happened in Sandeshkhali.

Sources said that on January 5 morning, when a mob of around 1,000, who were the followers of Trinamool Congress leader Seikh Sajahan, at whose residence the raid and search operations were attempted, attacked the ED and CPAF team, some ED officials got isolated from the team and separated from the CAPF personnel. They were brutally assaulted and seriously injured in the attack.

At the same time, sources said, special emphasis will be given on advance study of the connecting points to the place of raid, especially the exit and entry points, so that even after completion of a successful operation and any eventual arrest, the team in operation can leave the spot safely.

It is learnt that the ED Director Rahul Navin had a discussion with the ED sleuths in Kolkata on Tuesday, where all these safety aspects of officials while conducting raid and search operations were discussed.