'Legal Dialogues-An Insight on Criminal Law Reform Bill 2023' convened at Patiala House Court

NEW DELHI: A two-day programme, 2023">Legal Dialogues-2023, was convened on the topic- An Insight on Criminal Law Reform Bill 2023. This was a two-day event that was organized under the patronage of Adhivakta Parishad Delhi at Patiala House Court, New Delhi.

The event comprised three sessions dedicated to Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sahita 2023 (replacing Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973), Bhartiya Nyay Sahita 2023 (replacing Indian Penal Code, 1860) and Bhartiya Sakshya Bill - 2023 (Replacing Indian Evidence Act, 1872).

The first Session was chaired by Sanjay Garg, District Judge - Patiala House Courts New Delhi and Additional Solicitor General of India, Vikramjeet Banerjee was the Special Guest of the event.

District Judge Sanjay Garg gave an instance of Singapore citing that a person is able to avail all legal remedies in a year and he stressed that we should focus on a similar target.

Vikramjeet Banerjee also emphasized that the process becomes punishment in our legal system.

He that said an under-trial person getting acquitted of an offence after 15 years cannot be justified. He further emphasized that justice delayed is justice denied.

Law Professor at Delhi University, Dr Seema Singh and Additional Public Prosecutor in Delhi High Court, Amit Sahni were key speakers of the second session focused on Bhartiya Nyay Sahita Bill 2023.

"The new bills were much needed but the same came with a huge delay. 'Der aaye Durust Aaye'," Amit Sahni said while addressing legal dialogues.

Advocate Sahni gave an instance of section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of IPC, 1860 - the Motor Vehicles were owned by Britishers only and the laws were made as per their convenience, where causing the death of a human being was made a bailable offence.

The third session, Bhartiya Sakhshya Bill 2023, was attended by Special Judge NDPS, Sudhir Kumar Sirohi and Manisha Aggarwal, Assitant Advocate General, Haryana and Central Government Counsel.

Special Judge Sudhir Kumar Sirohi said that these Bills are much needed and would strengthen the criminal justice system.

Neeraj Shoitriya (President) and Jalaj Aggarwal (Secretary), Patiala House Unit of Adhivakta Parishad managed the entire event, which was also attended by multiple senior office bearers of Adhivakta Parishad.