Legal aid to accused must not be mere ritual but meaningful exercise: SC

It noted that the amicus was appointed on November 20, 2025, and the high court disposed of the matter on November 26, 2025, during which period no notice was issued to the accused intimating him about the hearing of the appeal, nor did the amicus meet him.

The top court bench, in its decision uploaded on Friday, said that the Madhya Pradesh high court, in its anxiety to deliver justice without further delay and decide the appeal expeditiously, had not attempted to inform the appellant (Mishra) that, in the absence of representation from his side, an amicus had been appointed to represent him.

"Furthermore, it also does not seem that the amicus had any opportunity to interact with the appellant, who was lodged in a correctional home. The high court was under no obligation to inform the appellant regarding the absence of his advocate. Nevertheless, it would have been a prudent and desirable step had the appellant been intimated of the same," it said.