Left parties condemn raids on former Kerala CM Vijayan's residences

In a statement, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam alleged that the ED had carried out “attacks in the name of searches” at Vijayan’s residence and termed the action a politically motivated move by the BJP-led Union government.

He also condemned the detention of senior CPM leaders, including party general secretary M.A. Baby, senior leader Brinda Karat, and Polit Bureau members Ashok Dhawale, Viju Krishnan and Mariam Dhawale by the Delhi Police while they attempted to lay siege to the ED office in protest against the raids.

Shanmugam said the CPI(M) State committee had called upon party cadres to organise protest demonstrations across Tamil Nadu condemning the arrests and the alleged misuse of central agencies.

Separately, CPI State secretary M Veerapandian said the ED had conducted raids at Vijayan’s rented residence in Thiruvananthapuram and his house in Kannur. Describing the searches as politically motivated, he accused the BJP-led Union government of using agencies such as the ED, CBI, Income Tax Department and even the judiciary to target Opposition leaders.