Left in Kerala will have a historic win: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

KANNUR: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan soon after casting his vote here on Friday said the Left in the state will register a historic win.

“The wave is very clear and the Left will register a historic win as there is a very clear anti-Centre and anti-Congress led UDF sentiments in Kerala and hence we will win big,” said CM Vijayan.

It was the CM himself who led the election campaign for the Lok Sabha polls in Kerala.

“The sentiment in Kerala among voters is very clear and the BJP will just have no impact here. There is a similar sentiment against the Congress-led UDF as their 18 MPs in the past five years did nothing for the state and worked against the state,” added CM Vijayan.

“Not only will the BJP in Kerala win, they are not going to even come second in any of the 20 seats in Kerala,” said CM Vijayan.

At the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress-led UDF won 19 seats and the CPI(M)-led Left Front managed to win just one seat. The BJP-led NDA finished second in Thiruvananthapuram and a distant third in the remaining seats.