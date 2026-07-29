Left-backed student groups protest at Jantar Mantar against alleged police crackdown on activists

Protesting under the banner "Student-Youth Unity; Long Live", the demonstrators gathered at the site just days after the month-long agitation that culminated in the resignation of former Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The protest was organised following a joint call by Left organisations, including the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU), to mobilise "against the police crackdown on the students and youth of Bihar, Bengal and other states".