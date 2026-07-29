Left-backed student groups protest at Jantar Mantar against alleged police crackdown on activists

NEW DELHI: Students from several Left-affiliated organisations on Wednesday held a protest at Jantar Mantar against the alleged police crackdown on student activists, demanding the release of those detained during the recent demonstrations and an end to what they described as the "criminalisation" of student protests.
Protesting under the banner "Student-Youth Unity; Long Live", the demonstrators gathered at the site just days after the month-long agitation that culminated in the resignation of former Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The protest was organised following a joint call by Left organisations, including the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU), to mobilise "against the police crackdown on the students and youth of Bihar, Bengal and other states".
The demonstration was joined by members of the All India Students' Association (AISA), Students' Federation of India (SFI), All India Students' Federation (AISF), Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS), All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO), DSF, PDSU, PSA, PSYA, ACNS, COLLECTIVE, DISHA and PACHHAS, among others.
Protesters raised slogans such as "Chhatron ki giraftaari band karo" (stop arresting students) and "Chhatron ka criminalisation nahi chalega" (stop the criminalisation of students).
Several demonstrators carried placards demanding action against the police personnel involved in the use of force during the July 20 protest march, with one of them reading, "Punish the policemen responsible for the brutality on 20th July".
Addressing the gathering, student leaders alleged that participants in the recent protests were being targeted by authorities and claimed that several social media accounts linked to the movement had been blocked.
"We can see how the authorities are targeting students across the country for protesting. We want to tell you that you are not alone; we stand with you. If they think students are scared of lathi charge, they are wrong," a member of the Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) said.
The protesters demanded the immediate release of all students detained in connection with the recent demonstrations and called for an end to police action against student activists.