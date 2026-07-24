Left-affiliated students unions organise bandh in Telangana over NEET issue

AISF state secretary Putta Laxman told PTI that the shutdown, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and tough punishment to the guilty in the NEET-UG paper leak, is being observed successfully.

The unions comprising SFI, AISF, PDSU, called for the bandh of educational institutions from Intermediate (11th and 12th standard) to university level, he said.