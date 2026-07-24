Led by Rahul, INDIA bloc MPs visit Gandhi Smriti as message of solidarity with protesting students

Gandhi said since students are on the streets, the opposition MPs felt that they should also be on the streets to send a message to them that -- "we are with you and against the violence being inflicted upon you".

At around 6 pm, INDIA bloc MPs, including those from the Congress, as well as senior party leaders began streaming into Gandhi's 5, Sunehri Bagh Road residence. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi were also present at the leader of opposition's residence.

After an hour, the MPs and several senior leaders boarded buses and cars to head to Gandhi Smriti. A senior leader said about 130 MPs visited Gandhi Smriti and all INDIA bloc constituents were represented.