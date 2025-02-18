Begin typing your search...

    18 Feb 2025
    Leading IT firm staff takes up peddling MDMA, ganja as side gig, arrested
    Representative Image

    THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 27-year-old man working in a prominent IT company here, was arrested for allegedly peddling MDMA and ganja, Excise officials said here on Tuesday.

    Mithun Murali, a native of Murukkumpuzha near here, was arrested from his rented house in Kulathoor on Monday, they said.

    Based on a tip-off, a team of excise personnel from the Kazhakoottam Range carried out a search in the house.

    "Thirty-two grams of MDMA, 20 grams of ganja and a total of Rs 75,000, which he collected via selling drugs, were seized from his possession," an Excise Officer said.

    The accused was working as a data engineer in a prominent IT company, he said.

    The case was registered under various sections of NDPS Act.

