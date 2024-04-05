"Leaders leaving Congress out of fear due to their wrongdoings": Mallikarjun Kharge

NEW DELHI: As several Congress party leaders abandon the party to join othere ahead of the Lok Sabha election, party President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said that the leaders are severing their ties "out of fear due to their wrongdoings".

The Congress Chief, while speaking at the event organized for launching the party's manifesto for the general elections, took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the latter is sloganeering for '400 paar' to induct Congress leaders.

"At this time, some people are running away from us out of fear. They are the same people who have done something wrong. The one who stands straight on his principles, no one can scare him. We are the people who will get scared. Our leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi do not fear, but the PM does. He talks about '400 paar' after taking our people. He could not go to Manipur but went all over the world. When our leader Rahul Gandhi went there, why couldn't he? He did not go because he fears and the one who gets fear, cannot run a country," Kharge said.

He further alleged that most of the leaders who were once charged with corruption became 'clean through washing machines'

"They say that they would eradicate corruption. You took our 25 senior leaders and two of them were exonerated...People who are going to Shah's washing machine, are coming out to be clean. The corrupt people are with you and we are being blamed," Kharge added.

Many prominent politicians have resigned from Congress since 2020, like Jyotiraditya Scindia, Amarinder Singh, and many more.

Gourav Vallabh, a prominent Congress spokesperson known for his expertise in finance and economy, resigned from the party on Thursday citing its perceived lack of direction and failure to effectively communicate its policies and manifesto.

In his resignation letter addressed to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Vallabh highlighted concerns about the party's stance on issues such as caste census and its perceived bias against the Hindu community, stating that the party seemed to be moving away from its foundational principles and losing touch with the expectations of 'New India'.

The Maharashtra Congress grappled in February with internal turmoil following the resignation of former chief minister Ashok Chavan, along with other leaders exiting the state unit.

Former Union Minister Milind Deora resigned from the Congress and subsequently joined the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, on 14 January.

Coming down heavily on the Centre led by PM Modi, the Congress President said that the people of the country should unite and fight against this "autocratic government".

"Opposition leaders are being jailed, there is no level playing ground in the elections. Huge penalties and several cases have been slapped on our party. They have slapped the Rs 3567 cr penalty on us. Is this level-playing ground? There is a need to save the democracy and constitution of the country. People of the country should unite and fight against this autocratic government led by PM Modi and remove it," he said.

Kharge also said that the manifesto released by his party will be remembered as 'Nyay ka dastavez'.

"This manifesto of ours will be remembered as 'Nyay ka dastavez' in the political history of the country. The Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra, which was run under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, focused on five pillars during the yatra: Yuva Nyay, Kisan Nyay, Naari Nyay, Shramik Nyay and Hissedari Nyay was announced. Out of these five pillars, 25 guarantees emerge, and in every 25 guarantees, someone or the other gets benefited, under this, we have our manifesto here..." he said.

Kharge also said that the manifesto of his party was formed after widespread public participation and outreach.

"It's the birthday of Babu Jagjivan Ram today. He was in our party for a long time and made a huge contribution to the ministry. We are dedicating this 'ghosna patra' to the poor on such a day. Congress's manifesto is being released for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. On December 22, 2023, a 16-member Congress manifesto committee was formed. After widespread public participation and outreach, this 'ghosna patra' has been prepared," he said.

The manifesto was released in Delhi by Kharge, who was flanked by senior leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram - who led the committee that drafted the document - was also present.

The overall theme of the manifesto is based on 'work', 'wealth', and 'welfare', the party said.