LDF, UDF governments considered 'nari shakti' as weak: PM Modi

THRISSUR: Attacking the Left parties and Congress in Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday alleged that governments led by LDF and UDF in the state considered "nari shakti" as weak and he had fulfilled his promise to give women their rights with 'Nari Shakti Adhiniyam' now a law to provide reservation to women in parliament and legislative assemblies. Addressing the 'Sthree Shakti Modikkoppam' event at Thekkinkadu in Kerala, the Prime Minister also said that his government brought a law against triple talaq to empower Muslim women.

"After independence, LDF and UDF governments considered 'Nari Shakti' as weak... the bill to provide reservation to women in Lok Sabha and assemblies was not passed for long but Modi gave you the guarantee to give you your rights and I fulfilled it...till Congress and Left alliance governments were there in the country, Muslim sisters were suffering because of triple talaq but Modi gave the guarantee to give freedom from it and fulfilled it with sincerity," he said.

The Prime Minister said that energy emanating from the cultural capital of Kerala will reverberate new hope in the entire state. "I am grateful to the Sthree Shakti which has come here in huge numbers to bless me.

Luckily, I am a member of parliament from the constituency of Kashi which is called Shiv ki Nagri. Here also, in Vadakkunnathan Temple, Lord Shiv resides. Today, the energy emanating from the cultural capital of Kerala, Thrissur, will reverberate new hope in the entire Kerala," he said.

"Today is the birth anniversary of Velu Nachiyar and one of country's great teacher and social worker, Savirtibai Phule. These women teach us the capability of Nari Shakti. Daughters of Kerala have contributed to India's freedom, culture and framing of the Constitution. Brave women like AV Kuttimalu Amma, Accamma Cheriyan, Rosamma Punnoose gave new energy to the freedom movement. It was our privilege to award the great Adivasi artist Nanjiyamma for her works," he added.