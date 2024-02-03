LDF govt still sticking to its stand against CAA implementation: Kerala CM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said that his government is still holding steadfast to its stand that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will not be implemented in the southern state.

At the Deshabhimani Sahitya awards, Vijayan remarked that the CAA is aimed at denaturalising one section of citizens.

"We have been hearing that CAA will be implemented soon. We had already said that it will not be implemented in Kerala, and that is still the stand of the LDF government," the chief minister said.

He also noted with alarm that there were rapid efforts being made in the country to turn it from a secular nation into a religious one.

"All these dangerous trends and moves should be viewed very seriously," the CM said in his speech after presenting the awards to the winners.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in December last year had asserted that no one can stop the implementation of the CAA as it is the law of the land.