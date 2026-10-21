CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka released after assuring they won't breach peace

The two were directed to furnish personal bonds and surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each until the conclusion of the inquiry.

They furnished the bonds and ACP Ritu Raj, acting as the special executive magistrate (SEM), ordered their release from Tihar Jail.

The order came after the police sought a three-day extension of their judicial custody, arguing that apprehensions of a breach of peace and disturbance of law and order persisted in view of their previous conduct and statements made in the media.

The police also argued that Das and Ranka had given contradictory statements before the court and in the media regarding their willingness to refrain from similar activities. Their written reply submitted during Wednesday's proceedings was also cited as being contrary to their earlier submissions, according to the order.

The CJP welcomed the release of Das and Ranka, with its legal head Ratna Singh saying the decision should have come earlier.

"... But it is not too late," she told reporters.

Singh said the team was emotional and eager to meet Das and Ranka.

"The team is also very emotional right now. They also want to meet them because everyone has not met them for a long time," she said.

She expressed hope that nobody's liberty would be curtailed in the future over issues related to sureties or technical reasons.

AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal also welcomed the SEM's order releasing Das and Ranka and said the entire nation stands with them.

Earlier, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said the judicial detention of Ranka and Das was linked to a violation of a peace bond and not to their attempt to unfurl the national flag.

During the hearing, the police further referred to a statement by another CJP member to the media while the leaders were being taken to Tihar Jail after the previous hearing, arguing that it undermined the authority of the SEM court.

The counsel for Das and Ranka tendered an unconditional apology and assured the court that such conduct would not be repeated.

The magistrate, however, observed that the immediate preventive measures required to maintain peace and public tranquillity could be adequately secured through the execution of bonds and the written undertakings furnished by the two leaders.