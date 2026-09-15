Lawrence Bishnoi's associate deported from Canada, arrested by Punjab Police

The arrest of Karamveer Singh by Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF is being seen as a major breakthrough against transnational organised crime.

"Karamveer Singh had provided logistical support and a hideout to Anmol Bishnoi in the #USA. He was wanted in FIR registered at PS (police station) State Crime, SAS Nagar, under relevant sections of the IPC, Arms Act and Passport Act. A Look Out Circular (LOC) was initiated by AGTF Punjab on 03.09.2026," Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

Anmol Bishnoi is Lawrence Bishnoi's younger brother.

Singh has a criminal history involving cases related to murder, attempt to murder, robbery, extortion, Arms Act offences and other criminal activities, the DGP said.

He said further investigation is underway to uncover his wider criminal network and activities.