Lawrence Bishnoi's associate deported from Canada, arrested by Punjab Police

CHANDIGARH: A close associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was taken into custody at the IGI Airport in Delhi on Tuesday after being deported from Canada, Punjab Police said.
The arrest of Karamveer Singh by Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF is being seen as a major breakthrough against transnational organised crime.
"Karamveer Singh had provided logistical support and a hideout to Anmol Bishnoi in the #USA. He was wanted in FIR registered at PS (police station) State Crime, SAS Nagar, under relevant sections of the IPC, Arms Act and Passport Act. A Look Out Circular (LOC) was initiated by AGTF Punjab on 03.09.2026," Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.
Anmol Bishnoi is Lawrence Bishnoi's younger brother.
Singh has a criminal history involving cases related to murder, attempt to murder, robbery, extortion, Arms Act offences and other criminal activities, the DGP said.
He said further investigation is underway to uncover his wider criminal network and activities.
Anmol Bishnoi, wanted in several sensational cases, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency upon his deportation from the US in November 2025 in a case related to a nexus between criminal gangs and terror groups.
Before his arrest in November 2025, Anmol Bishnoi, who had been absconding since 2022, was wanted in connection with other major crimes, including the killing of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique in October 2024, firing outside actor Salman Khan's residence in April 2024 and the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in 2022.