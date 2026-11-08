Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Hari Boxer detained in US, extradition process underway

JAIPUR: Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Harichand Jat alias Hari Boxer has been detained in the US by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and efforts are underway to bring him to India, Rajasthan Police said on Sunday.
The Rajasthan Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) secured the detention through sustained coordination with international agencies, including the CBI and Interpol, police said.
Hari Boxer, 40, a resident of Chatarpura village in Kotputli-Behror district of Rajasthan, was allegedly operating criminal activities in India from abroad and played a key role in supplying weapons to the Lawrence Bishnoi-Rohit Godara gang.
He was involved in extortion threats and firing incidents in Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Pune, AGTF ADG Dinesh MN said.
The accused allegedly threatened wealthy businessmen through WhatsApp and Signal-based VoIP calls and resorted to firing at individuals or their family members if extortion demands were not met.
He was also wanted in connection with several firing incidents, including the shooting outside Bollywood director Rohit Shetty's Mumbai residence, following which he allegedly claimed responsibility through a social media post.
More than 22 cases, including attempts to murder, extortion, Arms Act violations and organised crime, are registered against him in various police stations in Rajasthan.
Hari Boxer allegedly fled India in April 2023 using his own passport and travelled through Dubai, the Dominican Republic and Guyana before reaching the US through Mexico via an illegal migration route, police said.
A Red Corner Notice was issued against him through Interpol on November 14, 2024, following coordination with the CBI.
AGTF subsequently shared intelligence and technical inputs with international agencies, including nine Interpol notices to the US between December 2024 and July 2026. A provisional arrest request, updated dossier and fingerprints were also forwarded, police said.
The detention followed coordinated efforts by AGTF's operational, Interpol and technical teams.
Further proceedings to bring him to India are underway.