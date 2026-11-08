Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Hari Boxer detained in US, extradition process underway

The Rajasthan Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) secured the detention through sustained coordination with international agencies, including the CBI and Interpol, police said.

Hari Boxer, 40, a resident of Chatarpura village in Kotputli-Behror district of Rajasthan, was allegedly operating criminal activities in India from abroad and played a key role in supplying weapons to the Lawrence Bishnoi-Rohit Godara gang.

He was involved in extortion threats and firing incidents in Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Pune, AGTF ADG Dinesh MN said.

The accused allegedly threatened wealthy businessmen through WhatsApp and Signal-based VoIP calls and resorted to firing at individuals or their family members if extortion demands were not met.