Govt plans 2 bills to ensure women's quota law implemented before delimitation exercise

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held separate meetings with NDA and non-Congress opposition parties' floor leaders to arrive at a consensus.

If the consensus is reached, the two bills could be brought as early as this week, the sources said.

The provision to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies was brought by amending the Constitution, but it will come into effect after the completion of the delimitation exercise.

According to the broad contours available, the number of Lok Sabha seats would be increased from the present 543 to 816, with 273 seats reserved for women. The reservation will also be done in a "vertical basis" with seats allocated for SCs and STs.