NEW DELHI: Law and order powers cannot be invoked as "blanket justification" for interfering with journalistic activities, the Supreme Court was told by a petitioner body which has alleged forcible detention and assault on media persons covering the Delhi protests in October.
The protests call was given against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission.
In a rejoinder to the counter affidavit filed by Delhi Police in the matter, petitioner Network of Women in Media, India has said that obstruction, forcible removal, assault or sexual harassment directed at journalists strikes simultaneously at their personal liberty and bodily integrity, their freedom to practise their vocation, and the freedom of the press to gather and communicate information.
"Journalists are routinely enabled to report even from armed-conflict and other manifestly dangerous environments, where the recognised response to risk is protection and facilitation of reporting rather than removal of the reporter," it said.
In its counter affidavit filed earlier in the matter, Delhi Police had said that they hold freedom of the press in the highest regard. It had sought to distinguish between journalists and reel-makers, particularly at the protests at Jantar Mantar here in October.
The petitioner, in its rejoinder, said, "The reliance upon the label 'reel-makers' in the counter affidavit is wholly misconceived and appears to be a retrospective justification for the obstruction and detention of journalists."
It said the central issue is not whether police may maintain public order, but whether its officers could invoke that power to obstruct journalists engaged in reporting, in disregard of Articles 14, 19(1)(a), 19(1)(d) and 21 of the Constitution.
The petitioner said the apex court had on October 11 directed that lawyers, journalists and other professionals shall not be obstructed or hindered in the discharge of their professional duties in any manner whatsoever.
"Law and order powers must be exercised in accordance with the conditions prescribed by law and cannot be invoked as a blanket justification for interfering with journalistic activities," it said.
The petitioner said sexual harassment of women journalists in the course of their reporting strike at their very dignity and personal security, and gravely deter women from taking part in journalism on equal terms and without fear.
"The resulting chilling effect is therefore not confined to the complainants but also impairs press freedom by making the exercise of the journalistic vocation unsafe for women," it said.
The plea has sought protection of the fundamental rights of journalists, particularly women journalists, against arbitrary obstruction, forcible removal, detention, assault and sexual harassment, and the consequent violation of their right to practise their vocation and undertake newsgathering.