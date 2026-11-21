In its counter affidavit filed earlier in the matter, Delhi Police had said that they hold freedom of the press in the highest regard. It had sought to distinguish between journalists and reel-makers, particularly at the protests at Jantar Mantar here in October.

The petitioner, in its rejoinder, said, "The reliance upon the label 'reel-makers' in the counter affidavit is wholly misconceived and appears to be a retrospective justification for the obstruction and detention of journalists."

It said the central issue is not whether police may maintain public order, but whether its officers could invoke that power to obstruct journalists engaged in reporting, in disregard of Articles 14, 19(1)(a), 19(1)(d) and 21 of the Constitution.

The petitioner said the apex court had on October 11 directed that lawyers, journalists and other professionals shall not be obstructed or hindered in the discharge of their professional duties in any manner whatsoever.

"Law and order powers must be exercised in accordance with the conditions prescribed by law and cannot be invoked as a blanket justification for interfering with journalistic activities," it said.