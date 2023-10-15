Launch of ferry to Lanka big step: EAM

NEW DELHI: The launch of a passenger ferry service from Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattinam to Kankesanthurai near Jaffna in Sri Lanka is a “truly big step” for boosting people-to-people contacts, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday.

In his remarks at a virtual ceremony on the launch of the ferry service, Jaishankar said that New Delhi has a “generous and far-sighted approach” to its proximate nations, with a focus on connectivity, cooperation and contacts. “In future, we are looking at grid connection, pipelines and economic corridor. And of course, support for all in Sri Lanka to live in equal dignity and equal rights,” he said.

India has been conveying to Colombo to fulfill the aspirations of the Tamil community in the island nation and ensure a life of respect and dignity for it. The ferry service was launched in line with an announcement made by the leaders of the two countries in July.

“This is a truly big step for people-to-people contacts between India and Sri Lanka. And it was so recognised by Prime Minister Modi and President Ranil Wickremesinghe,” Jaishankar said.

In his remarks, Jaishankar also highlighted India’s ‘Neighbourhood First policy’ and its focus on boosting connectivity and cooperation with neighbouring countries.

“And that is exactly what we are seeking to do through this ferry. This is already visible in the Chennai-Jaffna flights that Prime Minister Modi has sanctioned,” he said.

“This ferry is an important people-to-people connect through the maritime domain. It also underlines the assistance we have provided for the smooth functioning of the Kankesanthurai harbour,” he said.