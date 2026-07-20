Thousands join CJP's 'Sansad Chalo' march as police lathi-charge protesters in Delhi

Police used sticks and batons to disperse hundreds of students and youth activists marching from Mandi House Metro Station towards the protest site, according to eyewitnesses and videos shared on social media.

Delhi Police sealed several roads leading to Parliament, barricaded the Jantar Mantar protest site from all sides and imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, while Janpath, Patel Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat and Seva Teerth metro stations remained closed as part of security measures.